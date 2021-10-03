You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts!
A North Dakota man who parks his truck near a black walnut tree was shocked to find a squirrel was using his truck as a nut storage room! 158 pounds of nuts were found inside the vehicle which had only been parked for a few days. Squirrels can be busy, they can collect and hide up to 25 nuts per hour!
-
No time for Kingsville Santa Claus paradeThe Windsor Parade Corporation has announced they won't be presenting a Santa Claus parade in Kingsville this year
-
Leamington switching to mail in voting for 2022 municipal electionCouncil has voted to make the switch as a way to better protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent Police following high speed chase in 2020An officer pursued a pickup truck as the male driver was to not associate with the female passenger
-
UWindsor hosting more COVID-19 vaccination clinicsFirst and second doses will be available for those over the age of 12
-
Assumption Church restoration 'moving along nicely'All interior work on the east side of the church will be completed within the next few days
-
AM800 Weather for Sunday October 3, 2021Rain ending Sunday morning, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of more showers throughout the day
-
13th Annual On a Mission for the Mission Motorcycle Ride raises over $21,000Over the past 13 years the event has raised more than $116,000 to feed the hungry
-
Amherstburg brings familiar face on board as interim CAOTony Haddad served as Tecumseh's CAO from 2007 to 2019
-
AM800 Weather for Saturday October 2, 2021Sunny today becoming windy Saturday morning; high of 23C or 25C with the Humidex