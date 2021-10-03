You want to get nuts? Let's get nuts!

iHeartRadio

A North Dakota man who parks his truck near a black walnut tree was shocked to find a squirrel was using his truck as a nut storage room! 158 pounds of nuts were found inside the vehicle which had only been parked for a few days. Squirrels can be busy, they can collect and hide up to 25 nuts per hour!

