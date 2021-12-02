Young boy gives passionate speech to his favourite hockey team
A 6 year old boy won the chance to send a message to his favourite hockey team, The Peterborough Petes, and the video has gone viral!
Cuteness alert 😍— Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 25, 2021
Take a look at this adorable submission from Coach Cal for our Next Gen game this Sunday! You have until 11:59 pm tonight to submit your videos for positions including GMs, three coaches, PA announcers, and scouts!
APPLY NOW >> https://t.co/o8RUTMBvRD pic.twitter.com/mvJTicOV8B
-
OPP need help to identify a suspect in a robbery at a Tecumseh homeProvincial police need your help to identify a suspect after someone took $21,000 worth of items from a home in Tecumseh.
-
Abuse allegations at a local daycare 'unfounded,' says LaSalle policeThe LaSalle Police Service reports social media posts regarding alleged abuse at a local daycare are unfounded.
-
$10K in matching funds being pledged to help WRYM's Season of Giving campaignAn anonymous donor has pledged up to $10,000 in matching funds to encourage other donors in the community during The Windsor Residence for Young Men’s upcoming “Season of Giving” campaign
-
'We're not out of the woods yet' when it comes to COVID, says WECHU chairGary McNamara points to the number of daily COVID-19 cases, noting that if we were still under Ontario's colour coded system, we would be close to lockdown status
-
Health unit lifts COVID-19 outbreak at The Village at St. ClairThe outbreak was declared at the home on November 18, after two staff members tested positive
-
Dilkens says red light camera installation still on trackSpeaking on AM800's Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says the cameras have to go through the commissioning process before becoming operational, but the goal is still to have them running by the end of the year
-
Two local daycares dealing with COVID-19According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Care For You Newcomer Children Daycare in Windsor and Montessori Early Years in LaSalle
-
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex, 83 new casesThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are now 585 active cases in the community, with 23 confirmed cases are in hospital and 11 in the Intensive Care Unit
-
Homelessness continues to be a growing issue in WindsorAccording to a report presented to the Community Services and Parks Standing Committee on Wednesday, since 2018 there's been a 27 per cent increase in its homeless population