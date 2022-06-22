Zamboni crashes into vehicles behind WFCU Centre
This video was posted on Facebook of the Zamboni from the WFCU Centre crashing into vehicles behind the arena after a Monster Truck Rally. It is unknown who was driving. This video was posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon.
Avalanche take 3-1 lead after overtime win over LightningNazem Kadri scored the game-winner in overtime as Colorado edged the Lightning 3-2 in Game Four of the Stanley Cup Final in Tampa
Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Thursday, June 23, 2022Environment Canada has lifted a Heat Warning for Windsor-Essex
Record-setting year for construction in the Town of EssexAs of the end of May 2022, the town is reporting construction value totals of $100,513,200, well on the way to setting a new record.
Suspect arrested following break and enter in AmherstburgOfficers received information that a male suspect had broken into a home while the owner was in the back yard. The suspect fled from the residence upon encountering the home owner.
University of Windsor faces cybersecurity incidentThe University of Windsor faces a cybersecurity incident, which affected IT systems
Vehicle hit by Zamboni behind WFCU CentreThere was no damage to the Zamboni, however city officials say the Zamboni did hit a vehicle over the weekend at the back of the building outside
VIDEO: Invest WindsorEssex targeting tech companies in four statesInvest WindsorEssex is launching a marketing campaign aimed at enticing technology companies in four states to expand to Windsor-Essex.
More downtime for the Windsor Assembly PlantUnifor Local 444 has announced on its social media pages that the plant will be down the week of June 27
Mettawas Beach not recommended for swimmingBeach water quality testing has Mettawas listed as unsafe for swimming due to high levels of bacteria in the waters that may pose a risk to your health