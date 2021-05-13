Darrian Wrightson

Growing up in rural Manitoba, one of the most common things to hear in Darrian’s household was “No partying, no loud music, and no having people over” usually followed by “For the love of god, Darrian, you have to do something besides play video games and watch the Princess Bride”. Since then Darrian has grown and matured and now plays videos games and watches the Princess Bride but also complains that his back hurts.

When he’s not doing that, he enjoys pointing out dogs to other people and watching videos of cats pushing things off of tables, and making terrible puns. Darrian’s mother is very proud of him and thinks he’s very funny, but still wishes he would find a hobby.

Twitter: @DarrianFm

Instagram: @darrian_FM