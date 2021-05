A Radio guy. That is what Geoff Walker always wanted to be and what he gets to do. Dreams do come true for people. Here he is no longer just annoying his closest friends and relatives, he get to do it on the mass scale. Just kidding he likes to play music, talk about his favorite bands and help make dreary work days a little more entertaining. Tune in to BOUNCE Mornings from 6 to 10am and find out for yourself.