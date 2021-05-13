OFFICE CLOSED

PLEASE NOTE

The BOUNCE 105.3 office is currently closed to external visitors due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus. The safety and wellbeing of our employees and visitors to the station is our top priority at this time.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding prize pickup, a cancellation, or an inquiry for our Sales Team, please see the below list of contacts.

Cancellations: cancellations.fredericton@bellmedia.ca

Sales: Jamie.Robichaud@bellmedia.ca

General Inquiries or Programming: Matt.Cleveland@bellmedia.ca

Contest/Prizing: James.Cormier@bellmedia.ca