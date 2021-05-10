Ride Don't Hide Virtual 2021

In a time of unprecedented stress, anxiety and physical distancing, we all need connection to our communities like never before.

That's why on Sunday, June 20th - Ride Don't Hide is going digital at 6pm! Join their livestream featuring a livestream ride between top teams, top fundraisers and top donors, live interviews with riders, prizes, and more!

Register for FREE at ridedonthide.com - with all funds raised supporting the Canadian Mental Health Association!

HOW RIDE DON’T HIDE 2021 WORKS

Ride Don’t Hide 2021 is a “choose-your-own-adventure.”

You decide how—and how much—to get involved. Ride Outside, Ride Inside or Ride in Spirit.

You can Ride Outside for 100 km throughout June or simply go out for a “leisurely” Sunday ride.

You can Ride Inside with a rigorous 30-day spin challenge or casually pedal your stationary bike while bingeing on Netflix.

Or you can Ride in Spirit, because it doesn’t have to be a literal ride. Crossfit in your basement, do yoga in your living room, take a brisk morning walk before you start work or take 10 minutes in your day for mindfulness. However, you take care of yourself this spring – that’s your Ride.