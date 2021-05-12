Feeding Families: Restaurant Relief - Owen Sound

Covid has affected all of us, especially local small businesses. In particular, our restaurants are struggling right now. Restaurants are where we celebrate milestones, gather to spend time with friends and bond over delicious meals. We want to ensure we support them so they can continue to support us and our communities in the future.

We're connecting local businesses with local restaurants - to buy meals for OSHaRE – Owen Sound Hunger and Relief Effort - https://oshare.ca/

We're asking businesses, individuals, and organizations to commit to buying meals. These meals will be purchased at local restaurants, frozen, and donated to OSHaRE.

OSHaRE is serving meals Monday to Saturday from 11:30am-1pm and Monday to Friday 4:30pm to 6pm. All meals are served to go and are prepackaged for pick up. In March, April and May we have seen a 300% increase in the number of meals we are serving. We are so thankful for our amazing volunteers, community partners, staff, donors and the whole community for helping us to meet this increased demand. Thank you for helping us to share at OSHaRE.

Fill out the form below to committ a donation. We will contact you to arrange an etransfer payment to the restaurant. The restaurant will create, freeze and deliver 40 meals.