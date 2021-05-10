Don Vail

Announcer

If you have children or have raised children you will be able to relate with what I chat about as my life outside of radio includes raising and learning from my two school agers.



I am passionate about adventure motorcycle riding and can been seen touring around Grey and Bruce exploring gravel roads and trails on my KLR 650. I enjoy whiskey, IPA’s, the manly sport of badminton, mountain biking and supporting all things Grey-Bruce. Go Raps, Wings, and Jays!



I started doing radio in my hometown since 1995 and have loved every working day since.