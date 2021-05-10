Jessica Coultis

Born and raised in Owen Sound, I know a thing or two about having fun in Grey Bruce.

I love heading to Sauble Beach in the summer months to tan and swim the day away, and walking the beautiful downtown lights at the Festival of Northern Lights in the winter.

Some other things you’ll find me doing on my days off are watching a classic scary movie, eating at one of the many delicious local restaurants in town, or finding a new place on my body to tattoo!

I’m a dog mom to 3 amazing Chihuahuas and a wife to a very talented Chef. (Although my waistline hates me for marrying him).