Lisa Bateman

Lisa got into radio a round-about way – being raised by a Station Manager in Orillia and Muskoka she loved doing any sort of Promotion as a kid and right after high school she ended up at Niagara College for Radio, TV and Film.

Lisa’s first job out of college was at CTV Barrie as an overnight Master Control Operator. That lead to a full time gig after graduation, which lead to some TV Production work in Toronto.

Lisa loves spending time on the air talking about all sorts of local events, industry news and of course the bizarre stories of the day!