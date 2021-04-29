Gary Taylor

You’re probably wondering why I’ve called you all here…well, either that or you clicked on the wrong thing and wound up on my page. Either way, now that I’ve got your attention - I’m Gary and I have 4 loves:

-My wife

-My kids (and grandson)

-My vinyl collection

…and a cold beer (almost always in that order)

I can’t remember what I ate for breakfast but I can tell you where I was and what I was wearing the first time I spun ‘Exile On Main St.’ Come to think of it, I’m pretty sure it was THIS shirt…which reminds me, I should probably go do a load of laundry.