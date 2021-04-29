Kara Judge

The girl that talks a lot. Yep, that's me. So why not do it for a living?!

I'm a small town girl who grew up picking tobacco in Tillsonburg. Married a guy I met on a blind date. Two kids and a dog later, I'm surrounded by all boys at home! I'm a certified Meteorologist. So you can ask me about the weather, but don't blame me for it. 🙂 Chocolate and sugar are food groups in my world. Dental records and a couple tattoos to prove it!

Bringing you the best of the 80s, 90s and 00s, weekends on BOUNCE!