IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's

IGWalkforAlz

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's 

Join the Simcoe County IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

Walk 10,006 steps for 10,006 people living with dementia in Simcoe County. Complete your steps in one day, one week, or one month!  Every step you take is a step towards supporting one person impacted by dementia in our community. By committing to fundraise, you’re helping meet the growing demand for life-changing programs and services for people living with dementia.

Register today at alzheimersimcoecounty.ca

Most of the time it’s as though he isn’t aware of what is going on around him.

But when Charlie carefully puts headphones over his friend’s ears and plays one of their old songs, Joe’s eyes light up. He taps his feet to the beat of the song, he even remembers the keys he played. He may sing a few bars. Or tell his son Eric about the first time they played this song. For the duration of that song, he’s back again. For the next 4 minutes, he’s Joe. That's the power of music. The Music Project and Musical Memories are two of the many  free programs offered by the Alzheimer Society in Simcoe County that the walk helps to fund

