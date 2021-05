I’ll keep it short. After a satisfying career of packing smokes for convenient stores in a warehouse, I decided to try my hand at radio.

I love my wife, my two daughters, my (female) dog Ronnie James Dio… but since I’m wildly outnumbered, I like to spend my time sobbing in the garage.

You’ll also find me sportsing, bbqing and explaining to my children why they should kneel before the altar that is AC/DC.