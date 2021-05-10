Mornings with Wix and Meg

Meg

Once a GTA transplant, Georgian Bay is now her permanent home. Meg has gone from being a crazy cat lady who spent oodles of free time with mountain bikes, tents and kayaks, to a person who tries to run sometimes. Sometimes it’s on a trail, sometimes it’s after her small children. Still a total nerd she can usually be found paying library late fees or lugging mason jars to The Bulk Barn.

Meg.Whitton@bellmedia.ca

Brian

As News Director and morning co-host. ‘Wix’, as he likes to be referred, has a couple of grown kids, one of each, who have long departed the nest, leaving Brian and Deb to pace freely about their Tiny Township home with no concern for clothing or manner. Wix has just welcomed his first grandchild, a boy named Beau, who he plans to nurture toward a career of underwater welding. When not spinning tales and relaying the days news on the radio, Wix enjoys being out on his boat on Georgian Bay, or trying to figure out that 16 foot putt on a local golf course. He is between dogs right now, but loves to train and care for canines, and will soon be shopping for another ‘Doodle’ of some sort to bring into the household.

If you’d like to contact Wix, you can email him at brian.wicks@bellmedia.ca