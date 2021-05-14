BOUNCE Mornings with Alex Pater

“A true outsider looking in”

Hey, what’s up? My name is Alex, and I am not from around here… at all!

I was born and raised in the city of Toronto, and have driven all the way out to Terrace, BC just to talk to you in the morning! Best part is, I’ve done next to no research about the area, so I have absolutely no idea as to what I’m doing 110% of the time, it’s great!

Whether you’re new to the area or have always wondered what life is like from an outsider’s perspective, slap on a pot of coffee and tune that dial to BOUNCE weekday mornings! We’ll laugh, joke and cry about the hilarities of this crazy world around us.