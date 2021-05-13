BOUNCE Mornings

Beau

Every song you hear on BOUNCE...Beau played it when it was new ! lol Yup He's been around almost 50 years on the radio! Beau and his wife Sharron love to spend time out at their Lake Winnipeg cottage with their dog Harry ,cat Maggie and lovebirds Blue & Mac! When he's not kayaking or biking... Beau is trying to keep up with his 5 grand kids!​ He's a huge fan(atic) of the Bombers, Jets, and Vikings and is seen at most games !

Mandy Shew

When she's not running around the city (literally- she runs for fun) she's binge watching Disney movies. In her free time she likes to make ugly Christmas sweaters and play hockey at Canlan Ice Sports. She's always trying new things and loves meeting new people! Please know that she sounds taller on the radio and is happiest when she's fed. :)

Twitter @mandyshewfm

Instagram @mandyshewfm