Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter has been a staple on Winnipeg Airwaves for over 30 years. Having spent 20 of those years waking up Winnipeggers, Caroline has discovered the joy of sleeping a little later and is thrilled to accompany folks for their workday as the midday host on BOUNCE.
As the longtime Stadium Announcer for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Caroline loves all things Winnipeg. A champion of kindness, Caroline has a special place in her heart for children’s charities and any animal that needs a loving home.
A Winnipegger born and raised, Caroline lives with her husband Anthony and their two rescue dogs Molly and Chloe, who truly run the show.
Twitter @Chunter204
Instagram @chunter204