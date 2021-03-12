Bearcats Insider - Continuing to Roll

The Truro Bearcats picked up wins last weekend over Yarmouth and Amherst to run their win streak to six games. The team has also won nine of their past ten games. The one team to beat them? Summerside, who roll into Truro on Friday night. It's the lone game of the week for the Bearcats. James Faulkner and Truro Head Coach/General Manager Shawn Evans discuss last weekend's wins, contributions from up and down the lineup, and look at tonight's game with the Western Capitals.