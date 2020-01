If you added Twist to a Lotto Max ticket for last night's draw, you're going to want to check it.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) says a ticket with Twist, sold in Truro for the January 21st draw, is worth $1 million.

In addition, the winning TAG number came from a ticket sold in Colchester County.

ALC says details on the prize winner or winners will be released as soon as they come forward to collect.