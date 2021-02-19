10-15 cm of snow expected for Hants, Pictou and southern Colchester Counties tonight

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for much of Nova Scotia, including Hants and Pictou Counties and southern parts of Colchester County.

Forecasters say 10-15 cm of snow will begin across western Nova Scotia Friday evening and spread east to reach Cape Breton by early Saturday.

The snow will then taper to flurries during the day in western areas and on Saturday evening in eastern areas, with the highest amounts expected to fall in onshore north-easterly winds over Pictou and Antigonish counties.

Northern Colchester County and Cumberland County are not expected to be significantly impacted by this weather system.