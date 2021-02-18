10-20 cm of snow expected for Hants County, southern Colchester County Friday night

Environment Canada is calling for between 10 and 20 cm of snow for Hants County and southern Colchester County Friday night.

In a Special Weather Statement issued late Thursday morning, forecasters are calling for the snow to begin in western Nova Scotia Friday afternoon, move across the province Friday night, and taper off from west to east during the day Saturday.

The agency says the weather system is still in its early stages of development and the forecast and path of the weather system could change.

No weather advisories have been issued for Cumberland County, northern parts of Colchester County or Pictou County as of Thursday afternoon.