11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia on Thursday, 119 active cases remain

11 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia Wednesday.

Officials say 9 of the cases are in the Central Zone and 2 are in the Northern Zone.

There are 119 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia with no one receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 71,631 tests with 254 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,047 Nova Scotia tests on December 2nd.

On Wednesday, 338 tests were administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 148 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville.

No positive test results were identified at either site.