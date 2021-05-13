110 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

Public Health reported 110 new COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

83 of the new infections are in the Central Zone, 12 are in the Eastern Zone, nine are in the Western Zone and six are in the Northern Zone.

Officials say eight patients of a non-COVID unit at the Halifax Infirmary have been identified as positive for COVID-19 and have been transferred to a COVID-19 unit, while other patients in the non-COVID unit have tested negative and are being closely monitored.

As a precaution, the Nova Scotia Health Authority is testing staff and doctors who have worked in the unit.

Government says there are 1,572 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 85 people in hospital and 15 in ICU.