Public Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Tuesday.

Officials say there are 98 new cases in the Central Zone, 11 in the Eastern Zone, five in the Western Zone and four in the Northern Zone.

There are 1,591 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 64 people in hospital and 10 patients receiving treatment in ICU.

Government says Public Health continues to work through the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into the Panorama data system.