12 new cases of COVID-19 identified Wednesday in Nova Scotia

Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 947 confirmed cases.

To date, Nova Scotia has 28,209 negative test results and 28 deaths.

Ten individuals are currently in hospital, three of those in ICU, while 545 have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

There were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors' facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, involving 235 residents and 104 staff.

"I want to thank all Nova Scotians for their patience and vigilance - we will get through this together," said Premier Stephen McNeil. "I urge you all to keep practising good hygiene and maintaining social distance."

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.