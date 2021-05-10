121 new cases of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday

121 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Officials say 94 of the cases are in the Central Zone, with 16 in the Eastern Zone, six in the Western Zone and five in the Northern Zone.

There are 1,655 active COVID-19 infections in the province, with 58 people in hospital, including nine in ICU.

Public Health says it is working through the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorama.

To allow for timely notification, public health is contacting confirmed COVID-19 cases and close contacts by text message where possible.