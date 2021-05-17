126 new COVID-19 cases reported in N.S. on Sunday, 86 on Saturday

Nova Scotia reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

On Saturday, the province's daily case count dropped below 100 for the first time since May 1st with 86 new cases.

Of the new cases reported over the weekend, 172 were in the Central Zone, 20 in the Eastern Zone, thirteen in the Western Zone, and seven in the Northern Zone.

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia has 1,531 active cases, with 92 people in hospital, including 21 in intensive care.

Public Health says a temporary testing location is opening at South Cumberland Community Care Centre in Parrsboro from Wednesday to Friday this week in response to a low-risk exposure notice in the community.

Testing will be by appointment only on the provincial website between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.

Potential exposure sites released Friday

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Pharmasave (158 Robert Angus Drive, Amherst) on May 10 between 2:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Foodland (311 Cornwallis Street, Kentville) May 3 between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 17. May 7 between 4:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Home Depot (21 Silver Fox Avenue, New Minas) on May 9 between 11:15 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

Halifax Forum – Multi-Purpose Centre – Vaccine Clinic (6210 Young Street, Halifax) on April 30 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 14.

Atlantic Superstore (3601 Joseph Howe Drive, Halifax) on May 10 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Sobeys (287 Lacewood Drive, Halifax) on May 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25.

Walmart (6990 Mumford Road, Halifax) on May 11 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25.

Walmart (220 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 10 between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Walmart (220 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 12 between 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Costco (230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on May 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

Walmart (90 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Home Depot (40 Finnian Row, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 2:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Sobeys (210 Wyse Road, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

No Frills (118 Wyse Road, Dartmouth) on May 7 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 21.

Tim Hortons (644 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 10 between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Atlantic Superstore (745 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville) on May 8 between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. Fancy Chopsticks (324 Porters Lake Station Road, Porters Lake) May 8 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22. May 9 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.



CORRECTION to Casino Taxi public exposure notification issued on Thursday, May 13. This public exposure is now void as Public Health has been able to identify all those potentially exposed to COVID-19 on May 1, 2 and 3 while using Casino Taxi. If you have not been contacted, you are not considered at risk of exposure. Public Health continues to encourage all Nova Scotians to get tested regularly.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

All other passengers on these flights should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Air Canada 618 travelling on May 5 from Toronto (8:55 p.m.) to Halifax (11:55 p.m.). Passengers in rows 25 – 31, seats A, B, C and D . It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Air Canada 7560 travelling on May 10 from Montreal (7:05 p.m.) to Halifax (9:30 p.m.). Passengers in rows 13 – 19, seats A, C and D. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Potential exposure sites released Saturday

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.

Alexandra’s Pizza (228 Charlotte St, Sydney) on May 4 between 4:00 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (May 5). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Walmart Sydney River (65 Keltic Dr, Sydney) on May 5 between 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 19.

Caribbean Bliss (3619 Novalea Dr, Halifax) on May 7 between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.; May 8 between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Walmart Bayers Lake (220 Chain Lake Dr, Halifax) on May 9 between 8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 23.

Sobeys Tacoma Drive (60 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

NSLC (62 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 11:00 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 22.

Costco Dartmouth Crossing (137 Countryview Dr, Dartmouth) on May 8 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; May 9 between 8:45 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; May 10 between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Tim Hortons (16 Kiltearn Row, Dartmouth) on May 10, 11 and 12 between 5:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

Canadian Tire (30 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 10 between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.; May 11 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.; May 12 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

Walmart Dartmouth Crossing (90 Lamont Terrace, Dartmouth) on May 12 between 12:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

Atlantic Superstore (650 Portland Street, Dartmouth) on May 13 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 27.

Fresh Cuts Market (1101 King St, Bridgewater) on May 11 and 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. (both days). It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 26.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

All other passengers on these flights should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Air Canada 7556 travelling on May 11 from Montreal (1:15 p.m.) to Halifax (3:45 p.m.). Passengers in rows 12-18, seats C, D and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25.

Air Canada 604 travelling on May 13 from Toronto (8:15 a.m.) to Halifax (11:15 a.m.). Passengers in rows 20-26, seats C, D, E and F are asked to immediately visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 27.

Potential exposure sites released Sunday

Anyone who worked at or visited the following locations on the specified dates and times should visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access, or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result, as are the other members of your household.

Shoppers Drug Mart Cole Harbour (4 Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth) on May 10 between 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Sobeys Cole Harbour (2 Forest Hills Parkway, Dartmouth) on May 10 between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 24.

Shoppers Drug Mart Tacoma (80 Tacoma Drive, Dartmouth) on May 14 between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 28.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 28. Kent Building Supplies Dartmouth Crossing (680 Cutler Avenue, Dartmouth) on: May 15 between 9:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 16 between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 30.

Lawtons Drugs Sackville (665 Sackville Drive) on May 11 between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 25.

Costco Halifax (230 Chain Lake Drive, Halifax) on: May 13 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. May 14 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 28.

Lawtons Drugs Kentville (363 Main Street, Kentville) on May 12 between 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including May 26.

Pharmasave Membertou (200 Churchill Drive, Membertou) on: May 11 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. May 13 between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including May 27.

​ Walmart Sydney (65 Keltic Drive, Sydney) on May 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including May 21.

Needs Convenience/Tony's Bakery/Joany's Pizza (1429 George Street, Sydney) on: May 7 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. May 9 between 3:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. (May 10) ﻿It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including May 24.

Snow White Laundry & Dry Cleaning (58 Terrace Street, Sydney) on: May 12 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 13 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including May 27.



Regardless of whether or not you have COVID-19 symptoms, any passengers who were on the following transit routes for at least 15 minutes on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result. If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next.

Halifax Transit Route 7 (Robie) , which runs from North Ridge to Novalea Drive (Samuel Prince Manor), on May 13 between 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 27.

Halifax Transit Route 7 (Robie), which runs from Novalea Drive (Samuel Prince Manor) to North Ridge, on May 13 between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, May 27.

Anyone who was on the following flights in the specified rows and seats should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en to book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms. You can also call 811 if you don’t have online access or if you have other symptoms that concern you.

﻿All other passengers on these flights should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.