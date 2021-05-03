146 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Nova Scotia is reporting 146 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Public Health says 130 of the cases are in the Central Zone, with nine in the Eastern Zone, four in the Northern Zone and three in the Western Zone.

There are 943 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia with 40 people in hospital and six being treated in ICU.

Officials say there is community spread in the Central Zone, while the remaining zones are being closely monitored for community spread.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab is experiencing a backlog and there is also a delay in Public Health's case data entry into Panorama.