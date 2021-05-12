149 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Wednesday

Public Health reported 149 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

Officials say 116 of the cases are in the Central Zone, 13 are in the Western Zone, 11 are in the Eastern Zone and there are nine in the Northern Zone.

Nova Scotia has 1,621 active COVID-19 cases and there are 73 people in hospital, including 14 in ICU.

Government says all positive cases have been contacted and entered into the data system, and Public Health has resumed contacting new positive cases after receiving lab confirmation.