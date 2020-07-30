15 days without a new COVID-19 case in Nova Scotia, no active cases remain

Nova Scotia has gone 15 days without a new case of COVID-19 after no new cases were identified in the province on Wednesday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 448 Nova Scotia tests in the past 24 hours.

To date, the province has 63,212 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths.

1,003 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved and there are currently no active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia.