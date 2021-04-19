15 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday

15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Nova Scotia on Monday.

Public Health says eight cases are in the Central Zone, and include four close contacts of previously reported cases, one of which was identified Sunday at a Halifax area elementary school.

Three cases, including a case identified Sunday at a second elementary school in the Halifax area, are under investigation, while one case is travel-related.

Officials say six cases are in the Eastern Zone, including a close contact of a previously reported case and five travel-related cases, and the remaining travel-related case is in the Western Zone.

There are 63 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with two people receiving treatment in hospital.