157 drivers in Nova Scotia charged with impaired driving offences in September

The Nova Scotia RCMP says 157 drivers were charged with impaired driving related offences last month.

Of those, police say 83 were charged for operating a conveyance while impaired by alcohol, with 56 others receiving suspensions for the offence.

Seven drivers were charged with operating a conveyance while impaired by drugs.

RCMP say 11 others were charged with refusal of a demand made by a peace officer.

There are a range of fines and periods of driving prohibition for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.