159 drivers charged with impaired related offences in Nova Scotia last month

The Nova Scotia RCMP says 159 drivers have been charged for driving impaired by drugs or alcohol in Nova Scotia in August.

A release states 87 drivers were charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Alcohol, while four were charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance by Drug.

45 driving suspensions for Operating a Conveyance While Having Consumed Alcohol were issued.

In Nova Scotia, there are approximately 250 RCMP members with training related to drug-impaired driving, 33 of whom are Drug Recognition Experts (DREs).

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand made by a peace officer for a sample for testing sobriety can result in criminal charges that have the same penalties as impaired driving.

23 drivers were charged with Refusal of a Demand Made by a Peace Officer.

There are a range of fines and periods of driving prohibition for those convicted of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.