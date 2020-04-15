17 firearms seized, 52 charges laid to date following erratic driving report

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and seventeen firearms have been seized following an investigation that began in early January about an erratic driving incident.

Police were told the driver was waving a firearm out of the car window.

Multiple search warrants were executed on residences, vehicles, and electronic devices over a two-month period, which led to the firearms seizures.

Travis James Terry Laing of Hammonds Plains and a woman were arrested last Thursday at a business in Tantallon, with a second woman arrested in Halifax.

Laing is charged with 52 firearms related offences.

The RCMP say the two women were later released and charges are pending.