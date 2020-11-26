17 locations across Halifax listed for possible exposure to COVID-19

Nova Scotia Public health has released a list of seventeen locations across Halifax where possible exposure to COVID-19 may have occurred.

The dates range from November 17th to 22nd, mainly including bars and restaurants.

The Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary's University's on-campus arena, is also on the newest list.

Anyone who visited the locations on the specified date and time, which are available on our website, is asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test on the government's website, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

November 17th

Oxford Taproom (6418 Quinpool Rd, Halifax) between 12 noon and 3:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 1.

November 18th

*Corrected dates* Hermitage Restaurant (1460 Lower Water St, Halifax) at any time between Nov. 18 and Nov. 21.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

Dauphinee Centre, Saint Mary’s University (934 Tower Road, Halifax) at any time between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.

November 19th

Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs (1269 Barrington Street, Halifax) between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The Auction House (1726 Argyle St, Halifax) from 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

*Corrected time* Mary’s African Cuisine (1701 Barrington St, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

ROGUE Fitness (6331 Lady Hammonds Rd, Halifax) between 6:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 3.

RIO Pilates & Yoga Studio (2470 Maynard St, Halifax) between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

November 20th

RIO Pilates & Yoga Studio (2470 Maynard St, Halifax) between 6:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Uncommon Grounds (1030 South Park St, Halifax)between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The Roxbury Urban Dive Bar (1743 Grafton St, Halifax) between 9:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The Midtown Tavern and Lounge (1744 Grafton Street, Halifax) between 8:45 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The Split Crow Pub (1855 Granville Street, Halifax) between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Mary’s Place Café II (5982 Spring Garden Rd, Halifax) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Chop Steakhouse & Bar – Sutton Place Hotel (1680 Grafton St, Halifax) between 8:30 p.m. and 12 a.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 4.

November 21st

Tony’s Famous Donair & Pizza (2390 Robie St, Halifax) between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

*Corrected date* Sea Smoke Restaurant and Bar (1477 Lower Water St, Halifax) between 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 5.

November 22nd

The Stubborn Goat Gastropub (1579 Grafton St, Halifax) between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Dec. 6.