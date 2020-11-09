179 drivers charged with impaired driving related offences in October: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP charged 179 drivers with impaired driving related offences last month.

Police say 82 of the drivers charged were impaired by alcohol with an additional three impaired by drugs.

25 drivers were charged after they refused to provide a breath or blood sample to police.

RCMP say 69 drivers had their licenses suspended for driving after having consumed alcohol.

Police are reminding the public to call 911 immediately if they see anyone driving erratically or unsafely.