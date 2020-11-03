18 charged for alcohol related driving offences over Halloween weekend

18 people were charged with alcohol related offences over the Halloween weekend.

Police say 12 were charged with alcohol-impaired driving, while six others were issued driving suspensions due to their blood alcohol concentration.

Constable Bryan Martell of the RCMP Southeast Traffic Services said in a release that anyone gets behind the wheel while impaired, they are endangering all road users at risk.

Nova Scotia RCMP is reminding everyone on the road to call police to report unsafe driving.