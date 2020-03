An 18-year-old male from Meadowvale has been charged with stunting after a traffic stop near Berwick.

The RCMP say a black Kia Forte was measured at 170 km/hr on Highway 101 near Exit 15; 70 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The traffic stop took place Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.