18-year old facing charges in New Glasgow collision

New Glasgow Regional Police say a man is facing charges after a single-vehicle collision in the town in September.

Officers responded around 12:45 a.m. September 15th to the collision on Jury Street after a Honda Civic struck a power pole.

Police say the collision caused the power pole to break and fall through a nearby residence, causing extensive damage, and the two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene.

New Glasgow Regional Police say an 18-year old man is facing dangerous driving and failure to remain charges in relation to the collision and is scheduled to appear in court in April.