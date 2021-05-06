182 new COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia Thursday

Public Health is reporting 182 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia on Thursday.

Officials say 155 cases are in the Central Zone, and include the third resident and third staff member to test positive at the Clarmar Residential Care Facility in Dartmouth.

16 new cases were reported in the Eastern Zone, along with seven in the Northern Zone and four in the Western Zone.

There are 1,309 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 45 people in hospital and nine of those are in ICU.

Government says the backlog at the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab has been resolved, and tests are being processed within 48 to 72 hours.

Public Health is also working through the backlog in data entry into Panorama and contacting new cases, which is expected to be resolved in the coming days.

The province says it may take Nova Scotians between five and seven days to learn test results via the phone line.

Those tested due to potential exposure, because they have symptoms, or were advised by public health to self-isolate until receiving test results should continue to self-isolate until they receive their results.

Anyone identified as a close contact of a confirmed case, and those present at high-risk exposure locations are required to self-isolate for a full 14-days, regardless of test result.