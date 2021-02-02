$18M to support Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy & Youth Jobs

Government will spend nearly $18-million from the Green Fund to support youth internships and energy efficiency and renewable energy programs.

The province says investments include $5.5 million over two years for the Solar Homes program, $6.7-million over three years for the Affordable Multi-Family Housing program and $3.5 million over three years for the Small business and Not-For-Profit Energy Solutions program.

In addition, $2-million over five years has been allocated for the Clean Leadership Program.

Investments in energy efficiency will save Nova Scotians approximately $1.8 million on their energy bills annually.

The Green Fund is collected through Nova Scotia's Cap and Trade Auctions, and there is $9.2-million remaining for future projects.