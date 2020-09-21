$19 million aquatic centre officially opened in Elmsdale

The $19 million East Hants Aquatic Centre was officially opened Friday at a ceremony in Elmsdale.

Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois was on hand for the ceremony with East Hants council, staff, and other stakeholders.

Jim Smith, warden of the Municipality of East Hants, said, "The aquatic centre is something that our council is very proud of and the fact that it is within the original budget set is very important to us and the residents of East Hants."

The Government of Canada contributed $5.8 million to the project, with the Municipality of East Hants providing $13.2 million.

The municipality says that the aquatic centre will host a variety of aquatic and non-aquatic programs and be a hub for the community.

It includes a six-lane, 25-metre lap pool, a leisure pool with spray features and ramp access, a lazy river resistance moving-water pool, a fully accessible hot tub with a capacity of 19 people, and an outdoor splash park.