19-year-old man charged following New Glasgow disturbance

A 19-year-old man from Pictou County has been arrested after a disturbance at a lounge in New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police say officers responded around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday after a staff member was assaulted while removing the suspect from the business.

The man faces charges of uttering threats, resisting arrest, and breach of probation.

Police say he's also charged with assaulting a peace officer for allegedly spitting on several officers.

He was remanded into custody, pending an appearance in provincial court.