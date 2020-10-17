iHeartRadio
2020 Municipal Election Results

ÉLECTIONS

There will be some new faces in municipal councils throughout Colchester County after election day on Saturday.

In Truro, Bill Mills will return for another term, having served as mayor in the town for the last 23 years, but a few incumbent councillors, Cheryl Fritz and Danny Joseph will not.

Voters in Truro also supported a plebiscite question about a managed urban deer bow/crossbow hunt in an effort to control the deer population.

The tally was 2,311 in favour of the hunt and 1,728 against.

In the Muncipality of Colchester, Christine Blair had over 65 per cent of the vote to earn a second term as mayor, while incumbents Lloyd Gibbs and Bob Pash were defeated.

George Lloy is the new mayor of Stewiacke, defeating incumbent Wendy Robinson.

Murray Scott was elected the first mayor of Cumberland County, beating former Amherst councillor Jason Blanch.

David Kogon was re-elected as mayor of Amherst, but only one incumbent councillor will join him, while Gregory Henley will serve as mayor of Oxford.

In Pictou County, Nancy Dicks took in over 91 per cent of the vote to return as mayor of New Glasgow.

Donald Hussher defeated incumbent Shannon MacInnis to become mayor of Trenton.

Results become official after the Official Addition of the Votes on Tuesday.

Municipality of the County of Colchester

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Christine Blair (Incumbent) 5739
  Bob Taylor 3071
     
Councillor Eric Boutilier (Acclaimed)  
District 1    
     
Councillor Laurie Sandeson 409
District 2 Heather Boyd 376
     
Councillor Geoff Stewart (Acclaimed)  
District 3    
     
Councillor Mike Cooper (Incumbent) 377
District 4 John Vissers 272
     
Councillor Tim Johnson 460
District 5 Lloyd Gibbs (Incumbent) 387
  Colleen Doucette 62
     
Councillor Karen MacKenzie (Acclaimed)  
District 6    
     
Councillor Mike Gregory (Incumbent) 720
District 7 John Sellers 401
     
Councillor Lisa Patton 684
District 8 Edwin MacQuarrie 136
  Stanley Hampton 99
     
Councillor Marie Benoit 794
District 9 Bob Pash (Incumbent) 287
  Sue Talyor 86
     
Councillor Tom Taggart (Acclaimed)  
District 10    
     
Councillor Wade Parker (Incumbent) 568
District 11 Peter McCracken 387

Stewiacke

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor George Lloy 378
  Wendy Robinson (Incumbent) 234
     
Councillor Roseanne Chapman (Incumbent) 457
(Six elected at large) Susan Creelman (Incumbent) 444
  Rebecca Rogers-Laing (Incumbent) 413
  Suzanne Lutz 394
  Mary Commo (Incumbent) 383
  Chad Ramsey (Incumbent) 347
     
  David LeBlanc 254
  Audrey Armsworthy 231
  Theresa Rafuse 216

Truro

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Bill Mills (Incumbent) 2558
  Terry Baillie 1504
     
Councillor Wayne Talbot (Incumbent) 875
Ward 1 Alison Graham-Fulmore 576

(Two elected at large)

    
  Gregor Archibald 532
  Cheryl Fritz (Incumbent) 499
     
Councillor Jim Fleming 570
Ward 2 Bill Thomas 532

(Two elected at large)

    
  Terry Matheson 507
  Jessica Frenette 410
  Vince Roberts 270
     
Councillor Cathy Hinton (Incumbent) 1138
Ward 3 Juliana Barnard 740

(Two elected at large)

    
  Daniel Joseph (Incumbent) 583
     
Deer Plebiscite Yes 2311
  No 1728
     
Member of CSAP Jerome Breau (Incumbent)  
  Jessica Hinton  
 

Will be released Monday as paper ballots remain to be counted for Amherst, Oxford, Stewiacke, Cumberland, and Colchester.

  

Municipality of the County of Pictou

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Councillor Don Butler (Acclaimed)  
District 1    
     
Councillor Deborah G Wadden (Acclaimed)  
District 2    
     
Councillor Darla MacKeil (Incumbent) 579
District 3 Robbie MacInnis 171
     
Councillor Mary Wooldridge-Elliot (Acclaimed)  
District 4    
     
Councillor Wayne Murray (Acclaimed)  
District 5    
     
Councillor Robert G Parker (Incumbent) 558
District 6 Erinn Wright 249
     
Councillor David K Parker (Acclaimed)  
District 7    
     
Councillor Larry Turner (Incumbent) 385
District 8 Peter Baird 270
     
Councillor Peter Boyles (Acclaimed)  
District 9    
     
Councillor Randy Palmer (Incumbent) 526
District 10 Donna MacGregor 206
     
Councillor Andy Thompson (Incumbent) 500
District 11 Gregg MacDonald 334
     
Councillor Chester F Dewar (Incumbent) 600
District 12 Cory Hudson 67

New Glasgow

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Nancy Dicks (Incumbent) 3328
  Mark Firth 304
     
Councillor Jocelyn Dorrington (Incumbent) 657
Ward 1 Russell Borden Jr. 443

(Two elected at large)

    
  Elizabeth Paris 314
     
Councillor Dawn Peters 602
Ward 2 Clyde Fraser (Incumbent) 447

(Two elected at large)

    
  Tammy MacLaren 425
  Jessie Parkinson 362
  Mike MacInnis 204
  Bill Muirhead 101
     
Councillor Fred El Haddad 1021
Ward 3 Joe MacDonald (Incumbent) 939

(Two elected at large)

    
  Elizabeth Daley 800
  Mike Slowik 160

Pictou

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Jim Ryan (Acclaimed)  
     
Councillor Melinda MacKenzie 890
(Four elected at large) Nadine LeBlanc (Incumbent) 820
  Dan Currie (Incumbent) 766
  Shawn McNamara 685
     
  Cam Beaton 564
  Jerry Cyr 543
  Eric Daley (Incumbent) 460
  Kenny Paquet 395
  Kevin Pettipas 174

Stellarton

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Danny MacGillivary (Incumbent) 1210
  Darren Stroud 669
     
Councillor Bryan Knight (Acclaimed)  
Ward 1 Simon Lawand (Acclaimed)  

(Two elected at large)

    
     
Councillor Susan Campbell (Incumbent) 568
Ward 2 Garry Pentz (Incumbent) 424

(Two elected at large)

    
  Brian Linthorne 323
  Trudy Vince 239

Trenton

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Donald Hussher 666
  Shannon MacInnis (Incumbent) 604
     
Councillor Heather Hughes-Head 975
(Four elected at large) Nicole Le Blanc 970
  VJ. Earle (Incumbent) 707
  Steven Cotter 649
     
  Alec Dove (Incumbent) 481
  Steven Stewart (Incumbent) 348
  Francis MacMillan 126

Westville

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Lennie White (Acclaimed)  
     
Councillor Meghan Bragg 1039
(Four elected at large) Clarrie MacKinnon (Incumbent) 908
  Mitchell MacGregor 859
  Betty Jean Sutherland 795
     
  Bernie Murphy (Incumbent) 676

Municipality of Cumberland (7,900 votes cast, 50.1% turnout)

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Murray Scott 6214
  Jason Blanch 1640
     
District 1 Fred Gould 663
  David March 277
  Kurt Fawthrop 111
     
District 2 Rod Gilroy 690
  Jillian Foster 219
     
District 3 Jennifer Houghtaling (Acclaimed)  
     
District 4 Kathy Redmond 374
  Barbara Palmer 344
     
District 5 Angela “Angel” McCormick 561
  Richard “Rick” James 486
     
District 6 Mark Joseph 603
  Douglas Williams 470
     
District 7 Dale Porter 601
  Ernest “Eddie” Gilbert 390
     
District 8 Carrie Goodwin 622
  Lloyd Smith 412
  Marchel Strong 151
  Kenneth “Ken” Wood 103
  Arthur “Art” Brown 71

Town of Amherst

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor David Kogon (incumbent) 2818
  Vaughn Martin 762
  Ed Childs 400
     
Councillors Hal Davidson 2742
(Six elected at large) Sheila Christie (incumbent) 2640
  Leon Landry 2011
  Lisa Emery 1728
  George Baker 1699
  Dale Fawthrop 1649
     
  Darrell Jones (incumbent) 1575
  Roy T. Pettigrew 1553
  Terry Rhindress (incumbent) 1505
  Wayne (Butch) MacKenzie (incumbent) 1392
  Vince Byrne (incumbent) 1041
  Paul (Skippy) Farrow 762

Town of Oxford

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Mayor Gregory Henley 358
  Arnold “Pockets” MacDonald 205
     
Councillors Wade Adshade (Acclaimed)  
(Six elected at large) Carla Black (Acclaimed)  
  Brenton Colborne (Acclaimed)  
  Paul Jones (Acclaimed)  
 

(Special election to fill the final two seats)

  

Municipality of East Hants (6,952 vote cast, 41.6% turnout)

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES
Councillor Sandra Garden-Cole 691
District 1 Sam Balcom 173
     
Councillor Norval Mitchell 420
District 2 Stephen King (Incumbent) 318
     
Councillor

Eldon Hebb (Acclaimed)

  
District 3    
     
Councillor Ian Knockwood 326
District 4 Carl MacPhee 182
  Paul Preiss 84
  Kim Williams 82
  Marianne Stewart 51
     
Councillor Keith Rhyno (Incumbent) 514
District 5 Shannon MacWilliam 217
     
Councillor Wayne Greene (Incumbent) 373
District 6 Angela Sanford 369
  Ron Fortune 6
     
Councillor John A MacDonald 379
District 7 Walter Tingley 349
  Julie Benoit 209
  Jonathan Nieforth 88
     
Councillor Michael Perry (Incumbent) 316
District 8 Brandon Lynch 201
     
Councillor

Elie Moussa (Acclaimed)

  
District 9    
     
Councillor Tom Isenor 367
District 10 Lousie Parker 283
  John Douglas Boyd 57
     
Councillor Eleanor Roulston (Incumbent) 318
District 11 Andrew Cluett 206
     
Member of CSAP

Alfred M Benoit (Acclaimed)

  

 

 

