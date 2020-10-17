2020 Municipal Election Results

There will be some new faces in municipal councils throughout Colchester County after election day on Saturday.

In Truro, Bill Mills will return for another term, having served as mayor in the town for the last 23 years, but a few incumbent councillors, Cheryl Fritz and Danny Joseph will not.

Voters in Truro also supported a plebiscite question about a managed urban deer bow/crossbow hunt in an effort to control the deer population.

The tally was 2,311 in favour of the hunt and 1,728 against.

In the Muncipality of Colchester, Christine Blair had over 65 per cent of the vote to earn a second term as mayor, while incumbents Lloyd Gibbs and Bob Pash were defeated.

George Lloy is the new mayor of Stewiacke, defeating incumbent Wendy Robinson.

Murray Scott was elected the first mayor of Cumberland County, beating former Amherst councillor Jason Blanch.

David Kogon was re-elected as mayor of Amherst, but only one incumbent councillor will join him, while Gregory Henley will serve as mayor of Oxford.

In Pictou County, Nancy Dicks took in over 91 per cent of the vote to return as mayor of New Glasgow.

Donald Hussher defeated incumbent Shannon MacInnis to become mayor of Trenton.

Results become official after the Official Addition of the Votes on Tuesday.

Municipality of the County of Colchester

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Christine Blair (Incumbent) 5739 Bob Taylor 3071 Councillor Eric Boutilier (Acclaimed) District 1 Councillor Laurie Sandeson 409 District 2 Heather Boyd 376 Councillor Geoff Stewart (Acclaimed) District 3 Councillor Mike Cooper (Incumbent) 377 District 4 John Vissers 272 Councillor Tim Johnson 460 District 5 Lloyd Gibbs (Incumbent) 387 Colleen Doucette 62 Councillor Karen MacKenzie (Acclaimed) District 6 Councillor Mike Gregory (Incumbent) 720 District 7 John Sellers 401 Councillor Lisa Patton 684 District 8 Edwin MacQuarrie 136 Stanley Hampton 99 Councillor Marie Benoit 794 District 9 Bob Pash (Incumbent) 287 Sue Talyor 86 Councillor Tom Taggart (Acclaimed) District 10 Councillor Wade Parker (Incumbent) 568 District 11 Peter McCracken 387

Stewiacke

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor George Lloy 378 Wendy Robinson (Incumbent) 234 Councillor Roseanne Chapman (Incumbent) 457 (Six elected at large) Susan Creelman (Incumbent) 444 Rebecca Rogers-Laing (Incumbent) 413 Suzanne Lutz 394 Mary Commo (Incumbent) 383 Chad Ramsey (Incumbent) 347 David LeBlanc 254 Audrey Armsworthy 231 Theresa Rafuse 216

Truro

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Bill Mills (Incumbent) 2558 Terry Baillie 1504 Councillor Wayne Talbot (Incumbent) 875 Ward 1 Alison Graham-Fulmore 576 (Two elected at large) Gregor Archibald 532 Cheryl Fritz (Incumbent) 499 Councillor Jim Fleming 570 Ward 2 Bill Thomas 532 (Two elected at large) Terry Matheson 507 Jessica Frenette 410 Vince Roberts 270 Councillor Cathy Hinton (Incumbent) 1138 Ward 3 Juliana Barnard 740 (Two elected at large) Daniel Joseph (Incumbent) 583 Deer Plebiscite Yes 2311 No 1728 Member of CSAP Jerome Breau (Incumbent) Jessica Hinton Will be released Monday as paper ballots remain to be counted for Amherst, Oxford, Stewiacke, Cumberland, and Colchester.

Municipality of the County of Pictou

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Councillor Don Butler (Acclaimed) District 1 Councillor Deborah G Wadden (Acclaimed) District 2 Councillor Darla MacKeil (Incumbent) 579 District 3 Robbie MacInnis 171 Councillor Mary Wooldridge-Elliot (Acclaimed) District 4 Councillor Wayne Murray (Acclaimed) District 5 Councillor Robert G Parker (Incumbent) 558 District 6 Erinn Wright 249 Councillor David K Parker (Acclaimed) District 7 Councillor Larry Turner (Incumbent) 385 District 8 Peter Baird 270 Councillor Peter Boyles (Acclaimed) District 9 Councillor Randy Palmer (Incumbent) 526 District 10 Donna MacGregor 206 Councillor Andy Thompson (Incumbent) 500 District 11 Gregg MacDonald 334 Councillor Chester F Dewar (Incumbent) 600 District 12 Cory Hudson 67

New Glasgow

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Nancy Dicks (Incumbent) 3328 Mark Firth 304 Councillor Jocelyn Dorrington (Incumbent) 657 Ward 1 Russell Borden Jr. 443 (Two elected at large) Elizabeth Paris 314 Councillor Dawn Peters 602 Ward 2 Clyde Fraser (Incumbent) 447 (Two elected at large) Tammy MacLaren 425 Jessie Parkinson 362 Mike MacInnis 204 Bill Muirhead 101 Councillor Fred El Haddad 1021 Ward 3 Joe MacDonald (Incumbent) 939 (Two elected at large) Elizabeth Daley 800 Mike Slowik 160

Pictou

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Jim Ryan (Acclaimed) Councillor Melinda MacKenzie 890 (Four elected at large) Nadine LeBlanc (Incumbent) 820 Dan Currie (Incumbent) 766 Shawn McNamara 685 Cam Beaton 564 Jerry Cyr 543 Eric Daley (Incumbent) 460 Kenny Paquet 395 Kevin Pettipas 174

Stellarton

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Danny MacGillivary (Incumbent) 1210 Darren Stroud 669 Councillor Bryan Knight (Acclaimed) Ward 1 Simon Lawand (Acclaimed) (Two elected at large) Councillor Susan Campbell (Incumbent) 568 Ward 2 Garry Pentz (Incumbent) 424 (Two elected at large) Brian Linthorne 323 Trudy Vince 239

Trenton

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Donald Hussher 666 Shannon MacInnis (Incumbent) 604 Councillor Heather Hughes-Head 975 (Four elected at large) Nicole Le Blanc 970 VJ. Earle (Incumbent) 707 Steven Cotter 649 Alec Dove (Incumbent) 481 Steven Stewart (Incumbent) 348 Francis MacMillan 126

Westville

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Lennie White (Acclaimed) Councillor Meghan Bragg 1039 (Four elected at large) Clarrie MacKinnon (Incumbent) 908 Mitchell MacGregor 859 Betty Jean Sutherland 795 Bernie Murphy (Incumbent) 676

Municipality of Cumberland (7,900 votes cast, 50.1% turnout)

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Murray Scott 6214 Jason Blanch 1640 District 1 Fred Gould 663 David March 277 Kurt Fawthrop 111 District 2 Rod Gilroy 690 Jillian Foster 219 District 3 Jennifer Houghtaling (Acclaimed) District 4 Kathy Redmond 374 Barbara Palmer 344 District 5 Angela “Angel” McCormick 561 Richard “Rick” James 486 District 6 Mark Joseph 603 Douglas Williams 470 District 7 Dale Porter 601 Ernest “Eddie” Gilbert 390 District 8 Carrie Goodwin 622 Lloyd Smith 412 Marchel Strong 151 Kenneth “Ken” Wood 103 Arthur “Art” Brown 71

Town of Amherst

Town of Amherst OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor David Kogon (incumbent) 2818 Vaughn Martin 762 Ed Childs 400 Councillors Hal Davidson 2742 (Six elected at large) Sheila Christie (incumbent) 2640 Leon Landry 2011 Lisa Emery 1728 George Baker 1699 Dale Fawthrop 1649 Darrell Jones (incumbent) 1575 Roy T. Pettigrew 1553 Terry Rhindress (incumbent) 1505 Wayne (Butch) MacKenzie (incumbent) 1392 Vince Byrne (incumbent) 1041 Paul (Skippy) Farrow 762

Town of Oxford

OFFICE CANDIDATE VOTES Mayor Gregory Henley 358 Arnold “Pockets” MacDonald 205 Councillors Wade Adshade (Acclaimed) (Six elected at large) Carla Black (Acclaimed) Brenton Colborne (Acclaimed) Paul Jones (Acclaimed) (Special election to fill the final two seats)

Municipality of East Hants (6,952 vote cast, 41.6% turnout)