2020 Municipal Election Results
There will be some new faces in municipal councils throughout Colchester County after election day on Saturday.
In Truro, Bill Mills will return for another term, having served as mayor in the town for the last 23 years, but a few incumbent councillors, Cheryl Fritz and Danny Joseph will not.
Voters in Truro also supported a plebiscite question about a managed urban deer bow/crossbow hunt in an effort to control the deer population.
The tally was 2,311 in favour of the hunt and 1,728 against.
In the Muncipality of Colchester, Christine Blair had over 65 per cent of the vote to earn a second term as mayor, while incumbents Lloyd Gibbs and Bob Pash were defeated.
George Lloy is the new mayor of Stewiacke, defeating incumbent Wendy Robinson.
Murray Scott was elected the first mayor of Cumberland County, beating former Amherst councillor Jason Blanch.
David Kogon was re-elected as mayor of Amherst, but only one incumbent councillor will join him, while Gregory Henley will serve as mayor of Oxford.
In Pictou County, Nancy Dicks took in over 91 per cent of the vote to return as mayor of New Glasgow.
Donald Hussher defeated incumbent Shannon MacInnis to become mayor of Trenton.
Results become official after the Official Addition of the Votes on Tuesday.
Municipality of the County of Colchester
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Christine Blair (Incumbent)
|5739
|Bob Taylor
|3071
|Councillor
|Eric Boutilier (Acclaimed)
|District 1
|Councillor
|Laurie Sandeson
|409
|District 2
|Heather Boyd
|376
|Councillor
|Geoff Stewart (Acclaimed)
|District 3
|Councillor
|Mike Cooper (Incumbent)
|377
|District 4
|John Vissers
|272
|Councillor
|Tim Johnson
|460
|District 5
|Lloyd Gibbs (Incumbent)
|387
|Colleen Doucette
|62
|Councillor
|Karen MacKenzie (Acclaimed)
|District 6
|Councillor
|Mike Gregory (Incumbent)
|720
|District 7
|John Sellers
|401
|Councillor
|Lisa Patton
|684
|District 8
|Edwin MacQuarrie
|136
|Stanley Hampton
|99
|Councillor
|Marie Benoit
|794
|District 9
|Bob Pash (Incumbent)
|287
|Sue Talyor
|86
|Councillor
|Tom Taggart (Acclaimed)
|District 10
|Councillor
|Wade Parker (Incumbent)
|568
|District 11
|Peter McCracken
|387
Stewiacke
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|George Lloy
|378
|Wendy Robinson (Incumbent)
|234
|Councillor
|Roseanne Chapman (Incumbent)
|457
|(Six elected at large)
|Susan Creelman (Incumbent)
|444
|Rebecca Rogers-Laing (Incumbent)
|413
|Suzanne Lutz
|394
|Mary Commo (Incumbent)
|383
|Chad Ramsey (Incumbent)
|347
|David LeBlanc
|254
|Audrey Armsworthy
|231
|Theresa Rafuse
|216
Truro
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Bill Mills (Incumbent)
|2558
|Terry Baillie
|1504
|Councillor
|Wayne Talbot (Incumbent)
|875
|Ward 1
|Alison Graham-Fulmore
|576
(Two elected at large)
|Gregor Archibald
|532
|Cheryl Fritz (Incumbent)
|499
|Councillor
|Jim Fleming
|570
|Ward 2
|Bill Thomas
|532
(Two elected at large)
|Terry Matheson
|507
|Jessica Frenette
|410
|Vince Roberts
|270
|Councillor
|Cathy Hinton (Incumbent)
|1138
|Ward 3
|Juliana Barnard
|740
(Two elected at large)
|Daniel Joseph (Incumbent)
|583
|Deer Plebiscite
|Yes
|2311
|No
|1728
|Member of CSAP
|Jerome Breau (Incumbent)
|Jessica Hinton
Will be released Monday as paper ballots remain to be counted for Amherst, Oxford, Stewiacke, Cumberland, and Colchester.
Municipality of the County of Pictou
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Councillor
|Don Butler (Acclaimed)
|District 1
|Councillor
|Deborah G Wadden (Acclaimed)
|District 2
|Councillor
|Darla MacKeil (Incumbent)
|579
|District 3
|Robbie MacInnis
|171
|Councillor
|Mary Wooldridge-Elliot (Acclaimed)
|District 4
|Councillor
|Wayne Murray (Acclaimed)
|District 5
|Councillor
|Robert G Parker (Incumbent)
|558
|District 6
|Erinn Wright
|249
|Councillor
|David K Parker (Acclaimed)
|District 7
|Councillor
|Larry Turner (Incumbent)
|385
|District 8
|Peter Baird
|270
|Councillor
|Peter Boyles (Acclaimed)
|District 9
|Councillor
|Randy Palmer (Incumbent)
|526
|District 10
|Donna MacGregor
|206
|Councillor
|Andy Thompson (Incumbent)
|500
|District 11
|Gregg MacDonald
|334
|Councillor
|Chester F Dewar (Incumbent)
|600
|District 12
|Cory Hudson
|67
New Glasgow
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Nancy Dicks (Incumbent)
|3328
|Mark Firth
|304
|Councillor
|Jocelyn Dorrington (Incumbent)
|657
|Ward 1
|Russell Borden Jr.
|443
(Two elected at large)
|Elizabeth Paris
|314
|Councillor
|Dawn Peters
|602
|Ward 2
|Clyde Fraser (Incumbent)
|447
(Two elected at large)
|Tammy MacLaren
|425
|Jessie Parkinson
|362
|Mike MacInnis
|204
|Bill Muirhead
|101
|Councillor
|Fred El Haddad
|1021
|Ward 3
|Joe MacDonald (Incumbent)
|939
(Two elected at large)
|Elizabeth Daley
|800
|Mike Slowik
|160
Pictou
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Jim Ryan (Acclaimed)
|Councillor
|Melinda MacKenzie
|890
|(Four elected at large)
|Nadine LeBlanc (Incumbent)
|820
|Dan Currie (Incumbent)
|766
|Shawn McNamara
|685
|Cam Beaton
|564
|Jerry Cyr
|543
|Eric Daley (Incumbent)
|460
|Kenny Paquet
|395
|Kevin Pettipas
|174
Stellarton
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Danny MacGillivary (Incumbent)
|1210
|Darren Stroud
|669
|Councillor
|Bryan Knight (Acclaimed)
|Ward 1
|Simon Lawand (Acclaimed)
(Two elected at large)
|Councillor
|Susan Campbell (Incumbent)
|568
|Ward 2
|Garry Pentz (Incumbent)
|424
(Two elected at large)
|Brian Linthorne
|323
|Trudy Vince
|239
Trenton
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Donald Hussher
|666
|Shannon MacInnis (Incumbent)
|604
|Councillor
|Heather Hughes-Head
|975
|(Four elected at large)
|Nicole Le Blanc
|970
|VJ. Earle (Incumbent)
|707
|Steven Cotter
|649
|Alec Dove (Incumbent)
|481
|Steven Stewart (Incumbent)
|348
|Francis MacMillan
|126
Westville
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Lennie White (Acclaimed)
|Councillor
|Meghan Bragg
|1039
|(Four elected at large)
|Clarrie MacKinnon (Incumbent)
|908
|Mitchell MacGregor
|859
|Betty Jean Sutherland
|795
|Bernie Murphy (Incumbent)
|676
Municipality of Cumberland (7,900 votes cast, 50.1% turnout)
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Murray Scott
|6214
|Jason Blanch
|1640
|District 1
|Fred Gould
|663
|David March
|277
|Kurt Fawthrop
|111
|District 2
|Rod Gilroy
|690
|Jillian Foster
|219
|District 3
|Jennifer Houghtaling (Acclaimed)
|District 4
|Kathy Redmond
|374
|Barbara Palmer
|344
|District 5
|Angela “Angel” McCormick
|561
|Richard “Rick” James
|486
|District 6
|Mark Joseph
|603
|Douglas Williams
|470
|District 7
|Dale Porter
|601
|Ernest “Eddie” Gilbert
|390
|District 8
|Carrie Goodwin
|622
|Lloyd Smith
|412
|Marchel Strong
|151
|Kenneth “Ken” Wood
|103
|Arthur “Art” Brown
|71
Town of Amherst
Town of Amherst
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|David Kogon (incumbent)
|2818
|Vaughn Martin
|762
|Ed Childs
|400
|Councillors
|Hal Davidson
|2742
|(Six elected at large)
|Sheila Christie (incumbent)
|2640
|Leon Landry
|2011
|Lisa Emery
|1728
|George Baker
|1699
|Dale Fawthrop
|1649
|Darrell Jones (incumbent)
|1575
|Roy T. Pettigrew
|1553
|Terry Rhindress (incumbent)
|1505
|Wayne (Butch) MacKenzie (incumbent)
|1392
|Vince Byrne (incumbent)
|1041
|Paul (Skippy) Farrow
|762
Town of Oxford
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mayor
|Gregory Henley
|358
|Arnold “Pockets” MacDonald
|205
|Councillors
|Wade Adshade (Acclaimed)
|(Six elected at large)
|Carla Black (Acclaimed)
|Brenton Colborne (Acclaimed)
|Paul Jones (Acclaimed)
(Special election to fill the final two seats)
Municipality of East Hants (6,952 vote cast, 41.6% turnout)
|OFFICE
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Councillor
|Sandra Garden-Cole
|691
|District 1
|Sam Balcom
|173
|Councillor
|Norval Mitchell
|420
|District 2
|Stephen King (Incumbent)
|318
|Councillor
Eldon Hebb (Acclaimed)
|District 3
|Councillor
|Ian Knockwood
|326
|District 4
|Carl MacPhee
|182
|Paul Preiss
|84
|Kim Williams
|82
|Marianne Stewart
|51
|Councillor
|Keith Rhyno (Incumbent)
|514
|District 5
|Shannon MacWilliam
|217
|Councillor
|Wayne Greene (Incumbent)
|373
|District 6
|Angela Sanford
|369
|Ron Fortune
|6
|Councillor
|John A MacDonald
|379
|District 7
|Walter Tingley
|349
|Julie Benoit
|209
|Jonathan Nieforth
|88
|Councillor
|Michael Perry (Incumbent)
|316
|District 8
|Brandon Lynch
|201
|Councillor
Elie Moussa (Acclaimed)
|District 9
|Councillor
|Tom Isenor
|367
|District 10
|Lousie Parker
|283
|John Douglas Boyd
|57
|Councillor
|Eleanor Roulston (Incumbent)
|318
|District 11
|Andrew Cluett
|206
|Member of CSAP
Alfred M Benoit (Acclaimed)