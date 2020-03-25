2020 North American Indigenous Games rescheduled

The 2020 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The games were scheduled for July 12th to 18th in Halifax, Millbrook, and Aldershot, with more than 5,000 athletes, coaches, and team staff from 756 Indigenous nations expected to take part with the help of 3,000 volunteers.

In addition to sixteen sports being held across 21 venues, there were also cultural celebrations to be held through the week.

Tex Marshall, President of NAIG 2020, says, "The collective goal for all of us at this time is to keep everyone safe and healthy."

Council for the games and the host society are exploring special concessions to ensure that athletes for this summer's event remain eligible to participate in the rescheduled games.