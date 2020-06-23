2021 Women's World Hockey Championship awarded to Truro, Halifax

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has confirmed that the 2021 Women’s World Championship will take place in Halifax and Truro.

The tournament had been scheduled to start on March 31st of this year, but was cancelled early in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated concerns about the health of players and fans.

The proposed dates for the 2021 tournament are April 7th to 17th.

Teams in Group A are Canada, the United States, Finland, Russia, and Switzerland, with Japan, the Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, and Hungary in Group B.

At the time of the cancellation, the federation said the tournament would return to Halifax and Truro, subject to formal approval by the IIHF Congress.