22 victims from weekend shooting rampage in N.S.: RCMP

The RCMP say they believe there are 22 victims from the shooting rampage this past weekend in central and northern Nova Scotia.

The shooter is also dead.

The victims include a 17-year-old, while the rest were adult men and women, located in Portapique, Wentworth, Debert, Shubenacadie/Milford, and Enfield.

Police say that some of the victims were known to the shooter and were targeted, though more details on how the victims may have been known to him will not be released.

There were more than five structure fires and vehicle fires related to the events.

The RCMP say remains have been recovered from some of the locations of the fires.

The initial call to police came around 10:30 p.m. Saturday as a firearms complaint at a home in Portapique.

"Several casualties" were located both inside and outside of the home when police first arrived, but they did not locate a suspect.

Officers secured the area and began to search for the suspect, with nearby residents being evacuated.

The initial search for a suspect led to multiple sites in the immediate area, including structures and vehicles that were on fire.

The suspect was identified and the search for him continued overnight and into Sunday morning through multiple communities.

It ended around noon on Sunday at the Big Stop in Enfield when the 51-year-old was shot by police.

The RCMP say he later died.

Police repeated Tuesday that they are currently at 16 specific locations in the above communities.

The RCMP call this "an unprecedented incident that has resulted in incredible loss and heartbreak for countless families and loved ones."

Police say the public was immediately informed when they learned that the suspect was possibly in a replica police cruiser and wearing what appeared to be an RCMP uniform.

This information was relayed on Twitter.

Police say the shooter was not an employee of the RCMP, did not have a criminal record, and was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform.

Part of the investigation will also focus on how he obtained a car resembling a police cruiser.

The RCMP says their members are working with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to identify victims and connect with their families as quickly as possible.