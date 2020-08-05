22-year-old man charged in five historic sexual assaults

A 22-year-old man from Kings County has been charged in connection with five historic sexual assaults.

The RCMP say Jakob Mark Fardy of East Tremont faces five counts of sexual assault and three counts of assault in relation to incidents that occurred in Kings County between 2016 and May 2020.

He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on September 2nd.

Police say that there have been five victims identified, who are now in their twenties, but that investigators believe there may be more.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or has questions, is encouraged to contact the RCMP in New Minas or Kingston, or contact Kentville Police Services.